Second stimulus payments start hitting American’s bank accounts

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted Tuesday, December 29, that stimulus checks should have started arriving by direct deposit. Paper checks will be mailed out today. But lawmakers are at a standstill over raising the amount.

The latest round of coronavirus stimulus payments have started hitting bank accounts.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote to increase the stimulus to $2,000.

The Coronavirus Relief Bill Congress passed last week has nearly $9 billion for vaccine distribution. President-Elect Biden says lawmakers will need to spend more to meet his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days.

About two million Americans have gotten the vaccine, far short of the Trump Administration’s goal of 20 million by year’s end.

More than 1700 Americans died from the coronavirus Tuesday, December 29. That includes Luke Letlow, who was just days away from being sworn in as Louisiana’s newest congressman.

Letlow was admitted to the hospital on December 19th after testing positive and later placed in intensive care.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

Letlow was 41 years old.