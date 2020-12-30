 

Second stimulus payments start hitting American’s bank accounts

National

by: Debra Alfarone

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted Tuesday, December 29, that stimulus checks should have started arriving by direct deposit. Paper checks will be mailed out today. But lawmakers are at a standstill over raising the amount.

The latest round of coronavirus stimulus payments have started hitting bank accounts.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote to increase the stimulus to $2,000.

The Coronavirus Relief Bill Congress passed last week has nearly $9 billion for vaccine distribution. President-Elect Biden says lawmakers will need to spend more to meet his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days.

About two million Americans have gotten the vaccine, far short of the Trump Administration’s goal of 20 million by year’s end.

More than 1700 Americans died from the coronavirus Tuesday, December 29. That includes Luke Letlow, who was just days away from being sworn in as Louisiana’s newest congressman.

Letlow was admitted to the hospital on December 19th after testing positive and later placed in intensive care.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

Letlow was 41 years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories