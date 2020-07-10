Second wave of shutdowns threatens America’s businesses, workforce as COVID-19 surges

(CNN)- More than three million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. alone and some hospitals running out of ICU capacity.

The rate of new cases is increasing in at least 35 states, including some that have already endured weeks of shutdowns.



Dr. Anthony Fauici highlighted the gravity of the issue when speaking to the Wall Street Journal.

“Any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down,” said Dr. Fauci, Director of NIAID.

But doing so could add to the nearly 20 million people currently receiving assistance through unemployment, including 1.3 million people who filed just last week.

Meanwhile, the nation wrestles with COVID-19 safety and reopening America’s schools.