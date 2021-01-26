 

Senators to be sworn in today, as articles of impeachment are presented

National

by: Basil John, DC Correspondent

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The House presented the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, as the trial of former President Donald Trump comes closer. 

All 100 senators will be sworn in, to act as the trial’s jury; a trial expected to begin in just two weeks. 

“Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States,” Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin said. 

Raskin joined other House impeachment managers, as he read the articles on the Senate floor. 

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” Raskin said. 

“And the Senate will issue its summons to former President Trump,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. 

Schumer said he and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to a timeline for the hearing. 

“Which we believe is fair to both sides and will enable the Senate to conduct a timely and fair trial on the article of impeachment,” Schumer said. 

House impeachment managers and the former President’s team will have until February 8 to prepare their briefs. 

Texas Senator John Cornyn said he doesn’t know if this is necessary or constitutional. 

“Used to be when you lost an election that was punishment enough from a political standpoint, but this feels very vindictive. It feels like they’re just trying to kick the president on the way out,” Cornyn said. 

Democrats say it is constitutional and the riots at the Capitol justify this process. 

“It requires accountability and how we work that out is a challenge that is squarely before the Senate right now,” Delaware Senator Chris Coons said. 

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside, as he is only required to oversee the impeachment of a sitting president.  

