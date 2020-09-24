Senior citizens injured after teens fire paintballs at them in California

National

by: Terisa Estacio and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in Marin County, California, are increasing patrols after several senior citizens reported a group of teens were firing paintballs at them, causing several injuries.

One victim ended up going to the hospital. 

Pictures from one victim show bruises. She went to the hospital to have her injuries checked for blood clots, authorities told KRON.

“These weapons can cause serious injuries, depending on where they are hit, and in some cases they can cause permanent damage,” Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Brovelli said. 

“What happened was yesterday and day before yesterday we got a few calls about juveniles shooting paintball at people, one victim came into the substation and reported the incident to us,” Brovelli said. 

Sergeant Brovelli says extra patrols have been called in and around Marin City where the crime allegedly occurred. 

“We take this very seriously, we are trying to catch these juveniles because they are juveniles, there is a county code that if we don’t actually see the in the act, we can’t arrest them. It is a misdemeanor a not a prosecution unless they are caught in the act.  If the victim knows then a citizen’s arrest can be made,” Brovelli said. 

A relative of the victim says they are very upset about what has happened and worried about retaliation for speaking up.

