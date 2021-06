MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion deputies are investigating after a 7-year-old boy died in a dog attack Sunday night.

The boy, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked. The other boys were able to escape.

Investigation is ongoing at this time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner and animal control are all participating in the investigation.

