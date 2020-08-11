Shipping costs expected to rise for online shoppers

(CNN)- Online shopping may soon get more expensive.

It’s just another gut punch to consumers already struggling this economic downturn due to the coronavirus.

if you’ve spent the pandemic purchasing online — it may soon cost you more to have those things delivered.

UPS has announced new surcharges on companies that ship more than 25,000 packages per week from November 15 through January 16 of 2021.

The company anticipates rising costs as more people shop online over the holidays because of the coronavirus.

The surcharge will run between $1- $4, depending on how many packages the retailer ships weekly, and whether it’s delivered via ground or air.

The fees won’t affect customers shipping small items. They’re intended for what the company calls “large volume customers.”

It’s unclear whether retailers like Target, Amazon, and others will pass the added costs to customers.

A spokesperson for UPS says the company “routinely adjusts its pricing to align with the cost to serve our customers, enabling the company to be appropriately compensated for the service and value we provide,” adding that the fees reflect current market conditions caused by the pandemic.

UPS reported better-than-expected earnings last week because of the surge in online shopping.

Demand for deliveries to homes surged 65%.