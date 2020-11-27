 

Shoppers asked to leave Fort Wayne mall after incident; no injuries reported

by: Haley Townsend and Chris Darby/WANE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — Indiana State Police troopers and Fort Wayne police officers responded to an incident at the Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon.

NewsNation affiliate WANE reports shoppers quickly exited the mall after the incident began around 3 p.m.; Fort Wayne police say no injuries have been reported.

Police initially confirmed multiple shots had been fired at the mall, but are now saying the reports of shots fired are unfounded.

Police worked to clear the mall store-by-store and told shoppers to leave the area around the shopping center. They have started looking for surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

WANE contributed to this report. This is a developing story; check back for updates.

