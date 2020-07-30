Sisters seeking answers after nephew found wandering alone

National
Posted: / Updated:


MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) – Three sisters drove from Alabama to South Florida to reunite with their 2-year-old nephew, who was found days earlier wandering alone in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

They met on Tuesday with detectives at the Miramar Police Department in hopes of learning why little Kamdyn Cavett was alone and what happened to his 21-year-old mother, Leila Cavett. Gina Lewis said her sister lives in Atlanta but the rest of the family is from Jasper, Alabama.

She says they’re desperate to know what happened to her sister, who had no known ties to South Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

