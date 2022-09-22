Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the collision left one person trapped outside between two vehicles. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Another person was being treated for minor injuries.

Major traffic delays are expected in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.