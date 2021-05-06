 

Smithsonian will display Star Wars X-Wing in 2022

National

by: Bobby Oler,

Posted: / Updated:

The X-Wing on loan from Lucasfilm in the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. Courtesy, Smithsonian Institute.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The National Air and Space Museum will take visitors to a galaxy far, far away starting next year.

The museum announced it will display an X-Wing prop from the most recent Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s a 37 foot long screen-used vehicle, a news release said. There’s no firm date on when it will be on display at the museum in Washington, D.C., but the Smithsonian says it will be “late” 2022.

Between now and then, the starfighter will be reconditioned. Visitors can see the work being done now at the museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, which is located in Virginia.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 53°

Friday

73° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 47°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 55°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 67°

Monday

75° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 75° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 79° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 58°
Showers
Showers 52% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
3%
57°

55°

5 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
54°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
59°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
61°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories