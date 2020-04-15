Social distancing may not be ‘distant’ anytime soon

(CNN)- There were more than 2400 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the U.S. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That’s a grim one-day total for the U.S. and it happens as leaders talk about a gradual reopening of the country.

“If the virus is around in a few people and we aren’t imposing control measures, it will re-surge,” said Marc Lipsitch, Harvard Epidemiology Professor.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health say COVID-19 still poses a serious threat and measures like stay-at-home orders and school closures may be needed intermittently until at least 2022.

“If we could get a vaccine that would be a total game-changer. That’s a long way off, probably, almost certainly a year,” Lipsitch added.

Meanwhile, the White House looks toward restarting the economy.

“The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized,” said President Trump.

Federal social distancing guidelines are scheduled to expire on May 1, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the nation, calls reopening the country then “overly optimistic.”

And some governors from both parties say they’re being cautious.

“Let’s not make the mistake pulling the plug too early, as much as we want to,” said Gov. Gavin Newsome, (D) California.

That means at least some form of social distancing will likely be the new normal for a while longer.

“It’s pretty unlikely that there’s going to be sports with spectators in the stands this fall and winter, you know, I really hope to be wrong,” said Lipsitch.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls social distancing “one of the most powerful weapons” the country has against the coronavirus.