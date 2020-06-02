Some lawmakers push for tougher hate crime laws

WASHINGTON- Congressional Black Caucus members are demanding justice after a recent series of killings of African Americans across the country.

They’re calling these acts of violence modern day lynchings and are demanding Congress make it a federal crime.

COVID-19 was already ravaging communities and now recent deaths of unarmed black Americans is throwing salt on an open wound, one they say has a deep and painful history and one that demands reform.

The Congressional Black Caucus is calling both the killing of George Floyd this week and Ahmaud Arbery killed while jogging earlier this year modern day lynchings.

They say Congress must send a clear message denouncing racists acts.

Earlier this year, the House overwhelmingly passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act , making lynching, defined as a conspiracy to commit a hate crime, a federal crime.

While President Trump has called for federal investigations into Floyd’s death, the Congressional Black Caucus says a long lasting change is needed.