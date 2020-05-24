Some worry Memorial Day Weekend, easing restrictions could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases

(CBS)- As the unofficial start of summer kicks off this Memorial Day weekend coronavirus restrictions have loosened in all 50 states.

But there are concerns that a spike in cases could follow.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that churches in his state will open their doors again on Wednesday, with restrictions.

“Starting on May 27, places of worship may open at a 25 percent occupancy, if they adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines to keep congregants safe,” said Waltz.

As social distancing rules continue to ease around the country, many tourist destinations are welcoming visitors this Memorial Day Weekend.

More than 1.6 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. have been confirmed and the death toll is approaching 100,000.