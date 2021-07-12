South Carolina mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct in office charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina mayor was indicted Monday by a Lexington County Grand Jury on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jerald E. Sanders, the mayor of Swansea, was charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000 and misconduct in office, Wilson said. Sanders allegedly embezzled funds in December 2019 by having checks totaling less than $10,000 written to him without authorization, which he then cashed, according to the indictment.

The penalty, if convicted, is up to five years in prison and a fine proportioned to the amount embezzled.

He’s also allegedly wrongfully accepted funds from the town and deposited the money into an individual account, according to Wilson.

Swansea is a small town located south of Columbia.