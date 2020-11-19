 

South Carolina schedules execution but doesn’t have drugs

National

by: MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 7, 2010, file photo shows Nebraska’s lethal injection chamber at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska prison officials cannot withhold public records that reveal where they purchased their supply of lethal injection drugs, the state’s highest court ruled Friday, May 15, 2020, as it ordered the documents to be disclosed for public scrutiny. (AP Photo/Nate Jenkins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The state of South Carolina has scheduled what would be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they still don’t have any lethal injection drugs to carry out the execution.

The state Supreme Court has scheduled the execution of Richard Bernard Moore for Dec. 4.

The 54-year-old inmate has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg.

Moore’s attorneys are seeking a stay. They say the coronavirus pandemic will make the execution dangerous to those involved and the corrections department is withholding critical information about its execution methods.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 39°

Thursday

67° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 46°

Friday

73° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 52°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Monday

72° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 72° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 70° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories