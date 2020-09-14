South Dakota’s attorney general involved in deadly crash initially thought he hit a deer

National

by: Angela Kennecke (KELO) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a traffic accident that led to a fatality, Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities say the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hyde County. Family members confirmed to KELO that the victim in the crash was 56-year-old Joe Boever.

On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Ravnsborg initially reported hitting a deer with his 2011 Ford Taurus.

The state confirms Boever’s body wasn’t found until Sunday morning.

Noem announced Sunday that Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price will oversee an investigation into the accident. Ravnsborg said he will cooperate with the investigation.

According to a Facebook post about his plans for Saturday evening, Ravnsborg was in Redfield for a Spink County GOP event. He issued the following statement about the crash after Noem’s news conference.

I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor
Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to
continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and
condolences to the family.

JASON RAVNSBORG

