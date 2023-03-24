BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say one of the two wanted suspects in the Nathan Millard case is in custody on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said two women, Tabbetha Barner, 33, of Baton Rouge and Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27, of Baton Rouge were wanted in the investigation.

Barner is wanted on charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance and Guidry is wanted on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Investigators arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, on new charges in the case on Monday, March 20. He is accused of dumping the body of Nathan Millard, 42, of Georgia.

Millard was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Feb. 22 before his disappearance. His body was found on March 6 near Scenic Highway. According to arrest documents, Millard likely died of an accidental overdose.

Perkins was interviewed by BRPD detectives again after he was arrested on new charges. According to police, Perkins met Millard in the early morning of Feb. 23. Millard was with two other people on Convention Street when they saw Perkins and asked him for drugs. All four rode around Baton Rouge for hours while doing crack cocaine before stopping at a gas station on Nicholson Drive, according to an arrest warrant.

Detective said Millard went inside the store to get cash from an ATM but came back to the car where Perkins was and said he felt that the other two people were possibly trying to set him up to rob him. Perkins and Millard then left without the others.

An affidavit stated that Millard told Perkins he wanted a “white girl” and “wanted to go somewhere safe.” Detectives learned through an interview that Perkins picked up Tiffany Guidry before Millard said he wanted more “white girls” while at the Lorri Burgess Avenue home.

Perkins told investigators he went to pick up Tabbetha Barner at her home on Georgia Street. At the home, Perkins said Millard, Guidry and Barner were all using drugs. All three wanted items from the store so Millard gave his debit card to Perkins but refused to give him the pin number and said to run the cards as credit, according to an arrest warrant.

Perkins told detectives that Millard was sitting in the living room naked while Guidry and Barner performed oral sex on him while he was at the store.

In the morning, Perkins left the home to get drugs for Barner as she asked but when he came back home, Barner ran out of the house to tell him that Millard was dead, police documents said. Perkins told detectives Narcan was administered to Millard. Barner believed Millard “was alright” and “would be good” but when Perkins later checked on him, Millard would not wake up and appeared “blue,” an arrest warrant said. Perkins said he tried to do CPR but Millard couldn’t be revived.

Police said Guidry and Barner told Perkins he had to “get rid of the body.” Perkins said he was afraid to call 911 and panicked so he and Guidry put Millard’s body into the trunk of the car.

“Perkins wanted to be as humane as possible with disposing of the body at the funeral home and felt bad about Millard’s death, but he was unaware of exactly what the Defendant potentially gave Millard to cause him to overdose,” according to an affidavit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.