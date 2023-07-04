GREEN POND, SC (WSAV) – More questions than answers so far as Colleton County investigators dig deeper into a brutal crime in the Green Pond community.

Six people were stabbed to death Sunday morning, then the house was set on fire, possibly to try and burn the evidence of the crime.

It took the effort of the lone survivor, a young girl, to help lead investigators to the suspect.

That suspect, 33-year-old Ryan Manigo was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Manigo

A man the victims knew, but never knew would commit such a horrific crime.

“Our 911 center received a call that a stabbing had occurred on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond, SC,” explained Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill. “That the house was on fire and victims still inside.”

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill says when the deputies got to the scene the home was “fully engulfed” in flames.

The only person outside was a 13-year-old girl who had been stabbed and cut but was still able to give vital information to deputies.

“She was able to provide the first name and a description of the suspect and his vehicle,” said Hill.

That girl was airlifted to a local hospital to care for her injuries. Family members tell News 3 she has already had to have surgery.

After the fire was put out, inside the burned home investigators found six bodies.

One of those bodies inside David Magwood’s home was his 101-year-old mother Maggie Magwood.

101-year-old Maggie Magwood

David only found out when he got to the scene.

“Where’s my mom?”

“She says she’s in the house. That threw me for a loop because the house was destroyed,” said Magwood.

“If it was me that he did that too I wouldn’t feel so bad but what could a 100-year-old woman, 101-year-old woman do to you? I don’t understand that,” continued Magwood. I never will understand that.”

Maggie Magwood was the matriarch of the family, someone that they felt was the glue to keep them all together. Someone who didn’t deserve to die like that.

“I just wish it was me instead of her,” said David Magwood, Jr., Maggie’s grandson. “I wish it was me let her continue to live. That’s how much she meant to me. I would have rather it has been me in her place.”

Sheriff Hill and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone identified two of those killed, Michelle Marie Wright, Manigo’s sister-in-law, and Manigo’s 11-year-old daughter, Sariyah Manigo.

Michelle Wright was found dead inside the Green Pond home

While Sheriff say they will release the other victims’ names after an autopsy. The Magwood family told News 3 the other victims were another young girl. Their uncle Amos or “Geech” as he was known. And a family friend they called “Hot Rod”.

The Magwood family says another one of the victims was their Uncle Amos or “Geech”

Sheriff did not give a motive for Manigo’s alleged attack. He was someone close to the Magwood family. Someone who could freely come and go in the house. Someone no one from this loving family suspected was capable of this horrific act.

“(He was) Somebody we trusted,” said David Magwood, III, Maggie’s Grandson. “He’s been around the family. I was young when he came around but been around for a while. I don’t know what would have possessed him. To hate my people like that. “

“I don’t understand What happened mentally to Ryan,” said David Magwood, Jr. “Ryan I don’t understand why Cuz, why it had to come to this. I always told you to call me if you were in trouble”

Late Monday afternoon Manigo made his first appearance in front of a Judge.

He does have a criminal history which includes prison time for armed robbery.

Ryan Manigo is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors say more charges are expected

Manigo is charged with two counts of Murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors say more charges are expected in the case.

The Judge allowed several family members to speak as Manigo sat in court. One made her feelings toward the once family friend now an alleged murderer, very clear.

“I just want Ryan to know you will never be forgiven. You hurt us, you took away the matriarch of our family. Someone who took you in fed you just as her own. I just wish you get the worst charges ever. I wish you death.”

Ryan Manigo is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center without bond. His case has been bound up to Circuit Court.