UPDATE (8:40 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told WKRG News 5 that smoke from a nearby wildfire interfered with driver’s visibility and was the cause of the multi-vehicle crash.

Off Alabama Road 56 on Batley Road is a smoldering wildfire.

The Alabama Forestry Commission was there working the wildfire; keeping it contained, so it didn’t spread.

Jacob Brown with the commission said that if the fire got out of control again, then it could blind drivers on State Road 56, so he urges drivers to be more cautious when driving on the road.

“Just the best thing to do is just be aware of your surroundings and drive slow through situations where there may smoke may be impacted on a road,” Brown explained. “We’ll definitely have some signs on the road as far as warning passer bys about smoke on the road. Slow down, and if we need to involve law enforcement, then we’ll do that as well.”

ALEA tells us two people suffered minor injuries.

The Forestry Commission also said a fire alert is going back into place in the Southwest Alabama region starting Tuesday. That includes Washington, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties.

UPDATE (10:29 a.m.): Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said three separate wrecks are being investigated in Washington County.

One wreck involved 12 vehicles, and the two others were single-vehicle crashes. All of the crashes were attributed to visibility problems that are being caused by smoke from a wood fire.

Officials have not identified the source.

ORIGINAL STORY

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused Alabama 56 near the 20-mile marker to close Monday morning, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash, involving at least four vehicles, happened Monday around 5:30 a.m. All lanes of the highway were closed and blocked. It’s unknown how long the highway will be closed.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division troopers are on the scene and investigating.

