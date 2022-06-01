SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Seventeen people were arrested and twenty people are wanted following a drug round-up in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office identified 39 people who were selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin during a year-long investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following 17 suspects were arrested and charged:

  • Dwayne Atchison
    Dwayne Atchinson
  • Gerald Day
    Gerald Day
  • Khamphong Keomanee
    Khamphong Keomanee
  • Katherine Massey
    Katherine Massey
  • Willie Mullins
    Willie Mullins
  • Terry Lamar Shippy
    Terry Lamar Shippy
  • Michael Collins
    Michael Collins
  • Christopher Cody Junkins
    Christopher Cody Junkins
  • Sierra Obryant
    Sierra Obryant
  • Catherine Jane Turner
    Catherine Jane Turner
  • Glenn Mohary Fields III
    Glenn Mohary Fields III
  • Luciano Gonzalez
    Luciano Gonzalez
  • Samuel Pearson
    Samuel Pearson
  • Michael Glen Donald
    Michael Glen Donald
  • Ronald Brewer
    Ronald Brewer
  • Edward Hudson
    Edward Hudson
  • James Moates Jr.
    James Moates Jr.
  • Dwayne Atchison was charged with trafficking heroin
  • Gerald Day was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth
  • Khamphong Keomanee was charged with trafficking meth within half of a mile of a park and trafficking meth in between 28-100 grams.
  • Katherine Massey was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute within half-mile of a park.
  • Willie Mullins was charged with distributing crack.
  • Terry Shippy was charged with possession of meth.
  • Michael Collins was charged with distributing meth.
  • Christopher Junkins was charged with distributing marijuana, distributing within half-mile of a school and distributing imitation controlled substances.
  • Sierra Obryant was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and possession of heroin.
  • Catherine Turner was charged with possession of meth and possession of a scheduled II narcotic.
  • Glenn Fields was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Luciano Gonzalez was charged with distributing meth.
  • Samuel Pearson was charged with trafficking meth within 10-28 grams.
  • Michael Donald was charged with trafficking meth.
  • Ronald Brewer was charged with possession of meth.
  • Edward Hudson was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.
  • James Moates Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a controlled IV substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following people are still wanted on drug charges by the sheriff’s office:

  • Miguel Roja Booker
    Miguel Roja Booker
  • Travis Wayne Cox
    Travis Wayne Cox
  • Anthony Edwards
    Anthony Edwards
  • Autumn Gossett
    Autumn Gossett
  • Shirley Louise Hart
    Shirley Louise Hart
  Jaylan Devonte Jeter
  • Neisha Ixamarie Otero-Diaz
    Neisha Ixamarie Otero-Diaz
  • Morgane Simard
    Morgane Simard
  • Alvin Lee Tiswell
    Alvin Lee Tiswell
  • Jessica Torres Deseano
    Jessica Torres Deseano
  • Michael Keyon Williams
    Michael Keyon Williams
  • Christian Abrams
    Christian Abrams
  • Isaiah Hill
    Isaiah Hill
  • Michael Motts
    Michael Motts
  • Ashley Rowell
    Ashley Rowell
  • Willie Kennedy Smith
    Willie Kennedy Smith
  • Elizabeth Walker
    Elizabeth Walker
  • Deshawn Wright
    Deshawn Wright
  • Warnille Barnett
    Warnille Barnett
  • Jeffery Jefferson
    Jeffery Jefferson
  • Paige Krass
    Paige Krass
  • Jamarcus Levi Simuel
    Jamarcus Levi Simuel
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the people mentioned above are asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.