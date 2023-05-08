DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 27 United Methodist Churches here in the Wiregrass have officially disaffiliated from the Alabama-West Florida Conference.

During a special called session on Sunday in Mobile, officials say 193 out of 511 churches in the conference were officially disaffiliated from the denomination.

These 193 churches properly fulfilled the obligations outlined in paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline and met the guidelines set forth by the Alabama-West Florida Conference Trustees. Those obligations included unfunded pension liability, post-retirement medical liability and two years of apportionment. Alabama-West Florida Conference

Of the 193 churches leaving the denomination, 27 of those reside here in the Wiregrass:

Ariton UMC

Asbury UMC

Bethel UMC

Clayton UMC

Clopton UMC

Cloverdale UMC

Columbia UMC

Cottonwood UMC

Covenant UMC

Denton Road UMC

Edwin UMC

Enterprise First UMC

Grimes UMC

Haleburg UMC

Hartford First UMC

Headland UMC

Heritage UMC

Kinston UMC

Mt. Zion UMC

New Brockton UMC

Pleasant Ridge UMC-Enterprise

Pleasant Ridge UMC – Ariton

Pondtown UMC

Rocky Mount UMC

Skipperville UMC

Webb UMC

Wesley Chapel UMC – Hartford

Not on the list of 193 churches is Harvest Church of Dothan, a congregation currently in the middle of a lawsuit against denominational leaders.

“Today is a somber day in the life of the Alabama-West Florida Conference.” Bishop David Graves, Alabama-West Florida Conference

Those departing are still a fraction of the estimated 30,000 congregations in the United States alone, with nearly 13,000 more abroad, according to recent UMC statistics.

The recent departures are due to some congregations being concerned the denomination is not always enforcing the bans on same-sex marriage and ordaining openly LGTBQ persons.

“We grieve in saying farewell to the 193 churches disaffiliating from the United

Methodist Church and wish them the best in ministry. Many of these churches have dedicated

clergy and laity who truly desire to serve God and their communities. We pray for these

churches as they navigate ministry in a new season. I especially want to thank those churches

who have decided to remain United Methodist and those who heard my call to refrain from

holding discussions around leaving the denomination until we have more information. I

appreciate your faithfulness to your call and covenant all while leading your churches in a most

difficult season.” Bishop David Graves, Alabama-West Florida Conference

A Houston County judge recently sided with Harvest after leadership asked for the lawsuit’s dismissal.

In June of 2022 at the regularly scheduled annual conference, five churches disaffiliated, and at the November special session 35 disaffiliated; bringing the total to 233.