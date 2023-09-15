GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 911 call led to two people being found dead Friday morning in a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Offices said an investigation was initiated after a child called 911 in reference to hearing loud popping noises at a residence on Windy Oak Way in Greer.

Upon arrival, officials located two adult individuals inside the home deceased.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the individuals at this time.

Deputies said both bodies displayed obvious signs of trauma.

“Both subjects had at least one gunshot wound,” Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said.

Investigators were on scene for several hours along with Greenville County Forensics and the Greenville County Coroners’ office.

In a fairly quiet neighborhood residents say they were surprised with the number of officers that filled the streets.

“When I went to go to work there were police everywhere,” a neighbor said. “You could tell something very serious had happened.”

One neighbor who says she’s lived in the area for more than 16 years says she’s become more cautious than she once was.

“I don’t feel this is something that happens normally around here but yes I am going to be very cautious from here on and I probably will do my walking inside, do my inside workouts,” a neighbor told 7 News.

The Greenville County Coroner’s office says both autopsies are expected to be completed Saturday.

The investigation is in its early stages according to authorities. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.