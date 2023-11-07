Editor’s note: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon. News13 will have a livestream in the video player above this story.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed Tuesday that two sheriff’s deputies and a suspect have been shot in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton.

The deputies were shot multiple times, and they are both being treated at undisclosed locations, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was flown to an undisclosed location for treatment.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott responded to the scene, and assistance has been requested from the United States Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and other responding agencies from across the county and state, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.