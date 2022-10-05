JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators were called out to Jefferson County High School on Wednesday in response to a fight between students on campus.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the fight broke out before 11:30 a.m. when a school resource officer requested backup from the Sheriff’s Office to break up a large student fight.

Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken by Gold Cross EMS to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.

The motive for the fight is still under investigation.

According to a statement provided by the school district, the school immediately went on lockdown when the fight occurred. Charges against the students involved are pending and more arrests are possible.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to release the names and charges of the adult students later.