RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five people have been killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer and K-9 officer, during an active shooter situation in Raleigh on Thursday.

Police sources confirmed the officer was killed in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive and Tarheel Club Road and Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin confirmed the current total number of fatalities during a media briefing just after 9 p.m.

As of 8:13 p.m., Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo has confirmed the juvenile suspect has been contained. Then, during the media briefing, it was confirmed he was contained inside a home.

Significant police presence was reported in the area of the Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police further advised at 5:40 p.m. that all residents in this area remain in their home and to contact 911 is they see anyone or anything suspicious.

As of 6:50 p.m., Raleigh police further advised residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as Milburnie is also shut down.

Additionally, a representative at Hedingham Golf Club, that is a golf club near the shooting area, said they closed the golf club and pulled all the golfers inside for safety.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is assisting Raleigh police. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

Additionally, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper spoke to Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin about providing assistance to the situation.

“I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Cooper tweeted at 6:54 p.m.

WakeMed has since secured its perimeter.

At this time, CBS 17 crews have confirmed officers are allowing people back into the Southall and Eagle Trace neighborhoods, as well as Muirfield Village.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman released the following statement:

“As our community grieves the startling and tragic acts of violence this afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies are working to secure the scene, to identify all the victims and make necessary notifications to loved ones, and to begin to answer the tough questions of how this could happen in our community. As law enforcement and our office begin to put together the pieces, we appreciate the patience of the public. As authorities are in a position to share more publicly, information will be released. Over the next several days and weeks, we will be working collaboratively with our public safety partners to attempt to answer the many questions we all have and to seek justice for our community. With the suspect in custody and the threat now ended, our community should for tonight turn its focus to the families that have lost their loved ones. My heart goes out to them.”