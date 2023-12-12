(WRBL) — Our neighboring states reached an agreement regarding a river-related lawsuit brought by Alabama years ago.

Governor Kay Ivey and Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday the agreement was reached with the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

It’s expected to end the lawsuit, while ensuring residents who live near the mid/lower Chattahoochee River basin still have sufficient minimum water flow during a drought, according to the Alabama Governor’s Office.

Similar issues between the states have been present in the court room since 1990, but this specific case was filed back in 2017.

