GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The bodies of a pair of Mississippi teens were recovered from the Chickasawhay River early Tuesday morning.

They were missing since late afternoon on Saturday, May 20, after going swimming in the river just north of State Highway 42 in State Line.

Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam said Sha’Cora Hayes, 15, was found around 11:30 p.m. Monday night and Azavein Hill, 18, was found around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both were from Wayne County.

“Although we’re deeply saddened by this tragic situation, we are thankful both families are able to have a sense of closure,” said Greene County Emergency Management Director Trent Robertson.

Robertson said two other members of the group were able to get out of the river safely on Saturday. One was rescued by a sheriff’s deputy.

Multiple agencies from across Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi searched for the teens in shifts along three miles of the river since early Sunday morning.

“It was a multi-state response using the most advanced equipment available. We’re grateful for all the crews and volunteers that came out,” Robertson said. “Conditions were extremely difficult to work in with the depth of the river and the current was very strong, so that certainly made the recovery operation much more difficult.”