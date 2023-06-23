SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Earlier this year, a woman’s body was found on a Spartanburg roadside. Now, months later, police need the community’s help to find answers.

The call came in around 5 a.m. January 28. A passerby on Fairforest Road called the police to say there was a person laying on the road, unresponsive. The driver said they had driven past the area earlier and the body wasn’t there.

Through tattoos, the Spartanburg Police Department was able to identify her as 27-year-old Shardae Monique Whitehurst.

“I said, well, you can’t be on the phone talking to me at work. Get off the phone before you get fired. She said, Mom, I’m on lunch break and that was the last time I heard from my baby,” said Tammy Byars, Whitehurst’s mother.

That conversation took place on January 17, the last time Whitehurst was seen alive was January 19. Almost 10 days later, someone placed her body on the side of the road.

There is a memorial where her body was left.

“We don’t know if she died at home, we don’t know where she died, but we do know that she didn’t die where she was dropped off,” said Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department.

Added Littlejohn: “Based on the condition of her body, we know she didn’t die within minutes, she had been dead for a period of time.”

Investigators could tell Whitehurst had been dead one or two days but had only recently been placed along the road when she was found.

“We do know that it is a suspicious death, we know that something happened to her. Still, now we’re still trying to determine her cause of death,” Littlejohn said.

Byars said her daughter was outspoken, friendly and had a good heart.

“It’s like something just ripped and tore my insides out. Like I don’t have nothing, nothing just to hold on to,” said the grieving mother.

The police department is looking for these two people they think could help break open the case.

Photo Credit: Spartanburg Police Department

Photo Credit: Spartanburg Police Department

Photo Credit: Spartanburg Police Department

“They’re not suspects. We just think they just had contact with her at some point, just before she died,” said Littlejohn.

Byars said she now has to look at a picture to see her daughter.

“It’s not getting easier, it’s getting harder and harder for me because I have no answers,” she said. “All I’m asking is just give me peace and mind. Whoever you are, just please turn yourself in and repent to God.”

Whitehurst’s death left many broken hearts behind and everyone is stopping at nothing to try and get answers.

“For whatever reason, at 27 years old, she’s not with us now,” said Littlejohn.

“You took everything I had in me, you took it from me,” said Byars.

Littlejohn said they are releasing information months later because they thought they would have answers before now. He said they need a better timeline of what Whitehurst was doing, and who she was with, from the time she was last seen alive to when she was discovered.

If you know anything, contact Investigator C. Ryant at (864) 612-0880 or Crime Stoppers at (888) – CRIME-SC.