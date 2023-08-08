EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA)- Tokens of appreciation sit outside the Easley Police Department, just days after one of their own was killed in the line of duty.

“He put himself in danger to save someone else and you know, he knew what he was going into with law enforcement but for that to happen, that’s going to be a lasting impact on this community,” said Darian Byrd, Pickens County school district.

The Easley Police Department said Officer Hare’s funeral will be held Tuesday morning at Rock Springs Baptist Church. However, before the funeral, a procession will take place, and it’s something police are encouraging the community to take part in.

They’re asking those who attend to line Highway 123, or Calhoun Memorial Highway, as the procession travels to the church. A brief outdoor ceremony will be conducted at this time as well, ahead of the funeral at 11 a.m.

Parking will be open at Rock Springs Baptist Church at 8:30 on Tuesday morning. The procession will start sometime between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It will begin at Robinson Funeral Home downtown and head towards the church.

There will be no procession following the funeral service, and no graveside service.

While the funeral is not private and is open to the public, the service will be live-streamed for anyone to view. Click here for the link. The procession route is also listed below:

Leaving Robinson Funeral Home Downtown – 305 W. Main Street, Easley 29640

1. Right out of the funeral home parking lot onto South 1st Street

2. Left on West 1st Avenue

3. Right on S. Pendleton Street

4. Left on Highway 123 towards Greenville

5. Right into Rock Springs Baptist Church (farthest entrance, closest to QT)