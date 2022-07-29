HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder.

Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan.

According to Holmes County Sheriff, John Tate, and RSN-Rickey Stokes News, they have four people detained and in custody.

The Dothan Police SWAT Team surrounded a residence on Dutch Street in Dothan, where three people of interest were taken into custody.

(Courtesy of Rickey Stokes New)

This is an ongoing investigation, WDHN will keep you updated with the latest.