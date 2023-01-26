BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, a cellphone and a GMC motor vehicle, which offense resulted in the death of C.C.C.”

Carli, who was the mother of Spanevelo’s 4-year-old daughter, had gone missing from her home in Florida on March 27. A week later, she was found dead. Spanevelo was later arrested that October.

Spanevelo, 35, had been a suspect in Carli’s disappearance and death for nearly a year. However, both Florida and Alabama prosecutors could not draw a link between him and her death. Florida prosecutors had initially charged Spanevelo with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. Those charges were later dropped.

In St. Clair County, where Carli’s remains were found, Spanevelo is facing abuse of corpse charges.

The punishment range for kidnapping resulting in death is life in prison or the death penalty.