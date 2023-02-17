Video: Blue joined the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office as its newest K-9 (Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate family donated six bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies.

Susan Jolly recalled the day before Thanksgiving as a “nightmare” when her bloodhound, Oakley gave birth to 15 puppies.

“She was giving birth to two or three of them at a time,” she said.

The Jolly family thought Oakley was done having puppies until early Thanksgiving morning when she gave birth to the sixteenth puppy, Blue.

After tube-feeding the nine puppies that survived, Jolly had to decide what to do with them.

She said she could have sold them for money but she was more worried about who they would end up with and if that new family would have the time to raise and love a bloodhound.

“I would much rather give them away [to law enforcement] for good instead of making money,” she said.

So Jolly turned to a friend at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division who helped her find agencies in the Upstate that were in need of K-9s.

Jolley was able to donate six bloodhounds to the following agencies:

Reba was donated to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Blue was donated to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

Mabel was donated to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Junior and Tbone were donated to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Reba was donated to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Blue was donated to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office

Zebadiah was donated to the Landrum Police Department

Mabel was donated to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

“If they found a missing child or a dementia patient then it would all be worth it,” Jolley said.

She said every agency has been so appreciative of the bloodhounds. Chester, Greenwood and Laurens even shared their appreciation on Facebook.

Jolly said their appreciation has made the past couple of months “worth it”.