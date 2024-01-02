OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of an Upstate deputy who was shot in the line of duty in November is celebrating another “huge milestone” in his recovery.

The family of Corporal Lucas Watts shared an update that Watts spoke for the first time in 44 days.

Corporal Watts was shot during a chase after Oconee County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 11 near Mt. Pleasant Road on Nov. 16.

Since then, Watts has been in the hospital recovering. An update on Watts’ condition was provided by the family on his CaringBridge website on December 31.

“The fan.

To most, these are two, simple words. To our family, these two words mean so much more. Yesterday, Lucas SPOKE for the first time in 44 days!!

While Haley and a close friend of Lucas’s were visiting with Lucas, they noticed he seemed cold so they turned his fan off for him. Shortly afterward, they both heard him say, “The fan.” Because there was an element of surprise and, honestly, disbelief, his friend asked him what he said and he repeated himself again and said, “The fan.” They asked him if he wanted the fan turned back on and he nodded his head up and down. So, of course, they turned it back on for him.

The level of excitement that these two simple words have caused, further shows not only how far Lucas has come since November 16th but also emphasizes how far he has to go. Understanding Lucas’s state of consciousness and alertness can be difficult. While these little steps of improvement make it seem like he is awake and fully alert— he really isn’t yet. It’s more of an in and out kind of thing. However, talking is definitely something to celebrate and another sign of him continuing to be more alert.

The family continues to ask the community for prayers in Watt’s recovery as well as the family who are traveling back and forth during this time.

As we close out 2023, we are so grateful for each of you who has taken the time to come alongside us through this journey. We are forever grateful for your prayers, support, and encouragement. Our #lucasstrong community is something special. Having you with us makes this journey easier to travel. A huge thank you and much love from all of us! Happy New Year!”

#LucasStrong #k6strong

