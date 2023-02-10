Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes is expected to resume Friday as week three of his murder trial comes to a close.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

On Thursday, the jury heard from several people close to Murdaugh, as well as some with whom he did business. Through testimony from Murdaugh’s longtime friend Chris Wilson and the son of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Tony Satterfield, prosecutors aimed to show that Murdaugh had no qualms about stealing from those close to him and those in vulnerable situations.

They argued Murdaugh’s financial crimes were on the verge of being discovered through internal investigations at Murdaugh’s law firm, as well as an investigation connected to the lawsuit in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

Murdaugh’s defense called the theory irrational and insisted that Murdaugh’s financial situation was not as dire as prosecution would like it to seem.

They also painted Murdaugh as a loving father whose life was turned upside down by the deaths of his wife and son.

In a big development Thursday, we now have more clarity on a timeline for the trial.

The state said that the situation is fluid, but they anticipate wrapping up witness testimony by Wednesday of next week. Defense will then begin calling their witnesses, which they believe will take at least a week. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said they would try and pair that down since the trial is already behind schedule.

Court is expected to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. with continued testimony with attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents victims in the boat crash case.

9:32 a.m. – Court is in session. Prosecution resumes direct examination of attorney Mark Tinsley.

They pick up on Tinsley’s investigation into Murdaugh’s finances. He filed a motion to compel statements from Murdaugh’s bank after Murdaugh claimed to be broke. A hearing on the motion to compel was set for May 11, 2021.

