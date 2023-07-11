TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa pizzeria was recently named one of the best in the world, according to a report.

50 Top Pizza ranked Fabrica Pizza at No. 15 in its “Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World.”

The guide said Fabrica Pizza’s friendly and fast service along with its Neapolitan style make the pizzeria one of the best in the world.

“There are only a few pizzas on the menu, however, there is a large selection of toppings with which you can make your own personalized pizza: you can choose between white, red, and green (with pesto sauce) as a base, then you get to choose the rest of the ingredients from a substantial list. The salads are also good as well as the ice cream,” 50 Top Pizza said.

Three other pizzerias in Florida made the list, all in the Miami area.

To see 50 Top Pizza’s guide, click here.