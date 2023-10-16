ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old from Century, Fla., is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two people more than a week ago.

Atmore police say Travis Scott drove up to a group of people on Patterson Street on Friday, Oct. 6, fired at them, and drove off.

Two people went to Atmore Community Hospital. One was shot in the foot; the other was shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to recover.

Atmore police say they arrested Scott nearly a week later at a local restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 12.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and 3 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.