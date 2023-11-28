FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — There were 24 books on the shelf in the young adult section at the Foley Library.

Foley residents voiced their concerns about some of the books having sexual content. The city reviewed each book and made some changes.

Executive Director of Leisure Services David Thompson said some books have been moved to a different section.

“Several have been placed to the adult section instead of the young adult section or the juvenile section,” Thompson said.

We spoke with one Baldwin County resident, Brianna Bettney, who said she is thrilled to hear that Foley has made some changes to the library.

“I am happy that they moved it over,” Bettney said. “That stuff should be in the adult section.”

Multiple committees reviewed the 24 books that were on the list. Thompson said 11 of the 24 were considered sexually graphic.

Thompson said that out of those 11 books at least three of them were taken off the shelves completely.

“Going through the process, we did find three books that hadn’t been checked out in 3 or 4 years, so we went ahead and just weeded them out since they’re not being used,” Thompson said.

The other 13 books were checked out months ago and have not been returned.