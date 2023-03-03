JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe storms with powerful winds swept through central Alabama Friday and left behind damage across the area.
If you have damage photos you’d like to add to our gallery submit them to newstip@cbs42.com
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
Damage in Tuscaloosa (cbs42.com)
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe storms with powerful winds swept through central Alabama Friday and left behind damage across the area.
If you have damage photos you’d like to add to our gallery submit them to newstip@cbs42.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now