DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Nearly two years after the murder of a 20-year-old Dothan man, Police have identified the third suspect in the case.

According to Dothan Police, after a lengthy investigation, 26-year-old Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell of Bainbridge, Georgia, was identified as a suspect in the murder of Sincere Tyson. He is wanted on one count of Capital Murder.

Police say Harrell is responsible for Tyson’s death, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Tyson was shot at least once while sleeping in his Abbey-Oaks apartment after his niece’s birthday party in October 2021.

Harrell is the third suspect identified in Tyson’s murder.

In November 2021, Fifty-nine days after Tyson’s murder, 20-year-old Solomon Cooper was taken into custody in Muscogee County, Georgia, on separate charges and was later extradited to Alabama.

In early December 2021, Zycheria Russ was named the second suspect in the case and was taken into custody by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia.

If you have any information on Harrell’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000.