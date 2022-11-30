SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning.

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said several police units and SWAT responded to the schools in response to unfounded reports of a gunman near campus.

According to SCCPSS representative Sheila Blanco, around 9 a.m. a call came into county dispatch saying six people had been shot at Savannah High. She confirmed there were no injuries or deaths at the school.

Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room. Emergency responders have since given the “all clear.”

“We want to reassure our families that we take all threats seriously and will do everything in our power to keep our students and staff safe,” Blanco stated.

Several streets around near the campus are blocked off near Capital Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Any parents who wish to sign out their child are asked to enter the rear of the school from the Capital Street side off President Street.

Parent Jessica Rosario said she heard of the reports when she was at work and rushed to the school.

“I’m just grateful that I was able to collect my child. I hope everybody else collected their kids,” Rosario said frantically.

Rosario said she received no alert from the school, calling it “unacceptable.”

Other parents voiced the same concerns.

“The school should’ve called me first. Not the streets calling me telling what’s going on,” said Yolanda Baker, whose son is in ninth grade.

All other SCCPSS schools were placed on soft lockdown as a result of the incident.

Area schools in Glynn, Wayne and Camden counties also received similar active shooter calls that were also deemed hoaxes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information. Stay with WSAV News 3 for the latest.