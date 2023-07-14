HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a child walking alone along the interstate.

According to Hoover Police, 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Russell called police to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 near Exit 10 around 9:30 pm on Thursday. Russell then called a family member to tell them she was stopping to check on the child.

When police arrived in the area, they located Russell’s car and some of her belongings nearby but did not find her or a child.

The mother of Aniah Blanchard, Angela Haley-Harris, has now joined the search efforts via Facebook after being tagged in a post made by Russell’s mother. One recent post asks for a “command center” in Hoover. She said in a live video at 11:30 a.m. that she will be posting more information and updates on the Aniah’s Heart Facebook page.

More pictures of 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Russell

Police describe Russell as 5’4″ and 150-160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Hoover Police said the have not received any other calls regarding a missing child.

Anyone with information regarding Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call Hoover Police at 205-444-7562.