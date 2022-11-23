PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty back in June 2022 on federal charges that included tax evasion and bank fraud. The Associated Press said prosecutors in the case claimed the Chrisleys “submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.”

At their sentencing Monday, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation. Julie was sentenced to 7 years in prison also with 16 months probation.

ETOnline found that an October 2022 report from Buffalo News described Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola as “laid back” and more like a “camp.” FCI Tallahassee, where Julie could be going, is an all-female prison where women are allowed to participate in yoga, movie nights and some sports.