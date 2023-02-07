Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for updates from Walterboro. Tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to hear from witnesses connected to Murdaugh’s financial crimes Tuesday.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 11 RECAP

Judge Clifton Newman ruled Monday that the evidence could be heard only to further explain the state’s theory of motive, and that the jury should not use it as evidence of bad character or as an indication that Murdaugh is somehow more likely to commit murder based on having committed financial crimes.

Newman was also asked Monday to review the testimony of Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver, Mushell Smith, who said she saw Murdaugh bringing a blue tarp into his mother’s house days after the murders.

State prosecutors claimed that the tarp could’ve been a blue raincoat, which SLED agents later seized from the property along with the tarp. The state plans to introduce evidence that gunshot residue was found on the raincoat, while Murdaugh’s defense team is arguing the raincoat should not be admitted into evidence at all since it has never been tied to Murdaugh.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m.

9:54 a.m. – Jeanne Seckinger is called to the stand. Seckinger is the CFO Parker Law Group, formerly PMPED. She is the one who confronted Murdaugh about missing funds the day of the murders.

Jeanne Seckinger

Seckinger previously testified without the jury present.

She has known Murdaugh since high school.

Waters asks about the payment structure of PMPED. Seckinger says that partners at PMPED got a base salary of about $125,000 yearly. They then got bonuses at the end of the year based on the percentage of profit brought in by each partner, minus overhead fees. There is also a 7.5% gross fee taken from each person, put together, then divided among everyone. She says this is to help balance out people that may have had a very good year vs the people that may have had a very bad year.

At the end of the year, they try to zero out the books to avoid being double-taxed on balances in the accounts. That means some of the partners have to loan money to the firm at the beginning of every year to cover operating costs until the firm is back in the positive. The partners are paid back throughout the year. Seckinger says Murdaugh never did that.

Waters brings up an instance in which Randy Murdaugh loaned money to the law firm and the reimbursement check for $121,000 made out to R. Murdaugh was mistakenly given to Alex. Alex brought the check to someone at the firm and said it was voided and asked them to write another one. The person did, and Alex ended up cashing both checks. The law firm noticed and confronted Alex and he said he didn’t realize the check was for his brother, claiming he thought he had loaned money that year. Alex paid the money back and the firm let it go.

Seckinger said that the firm was like a family, there was a brotherhood and sense of trust, so they accepted Murdaugh’s explanation.

There is also a client trust account. This is where money recovered in cases goes before being disbursed as fees and client settlement money. Money won by partners is supposed to go directly to that account. Seckinger says if money were diverted directly to the partner, it would be stealing.

Seckinger says Murdaugh was not very involved in the management of the firm. He kept different hours than most of the other partners. “Always loud, always busy, always in a rush,” she says. He “had the gift of gab,” and was always on his phone.

As a lawyer, Seckinger says Murdaugh was successful not because of his work ethic, but his ability to make people like him and “manipulate people into settlements.” Seckinger says he did it “through the art of bullshit, basically.”

She says although he frequently got lucrative results, she thinks he manipulated his clients just like he manipulated the firm.

Seckinger says she used to think Murdaugh was just chaotic and had a bad memory, but looking back, she thinks he had to have a very strong memory to keep his lies in order.

Waters asks if Seckinger is familiar with the boat case. Seckinger says yes. Waters asks if Seckinger noticed any changes in Murdaugh’s behavior around the office. Seckinger says no, not until November or December of 2020. She didn’t notice it then but noticed it in hindsight. She says that is when he started getting sloppy with diverting money.

9:52 a.m. – The jury is brought in.

9:40 a.m. – Court is in session. Defense attorney Jim Griffin presents a rough copy of the transcript regarding the tarp/rain jacket testimony. According to page 90 of the transcript, Mushell Smith said she had never seen the blue rain jacket before.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters points to earlier testimony at which point Smith was shown a picture of the raincoat and said it looked like the item Murdaugh was carrying.

Newman sides with the state, saying that the witness could not clearly identify the item as either a tarp or a raincoat. However, he notes that Griffin did an effective job raising questions about the testimony of the witness, which the jury will have to take into consideration.

Newman says around 400 items are in evidence as of Tuesday.

Another note before testimony starts: one juror who was worried about the length of the trial said that he will be able to stay. An alternate juror told the court Tuesday morning that he is at the emergency room, so court is proceeding without him.

