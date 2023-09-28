SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A date in the sky ended with a big surprise for one Upstate couple.

A local pilot, Cooper Bodem, met a flight student, Marina Moroz, both from Spartanburg, at the Spartanburg Downtown Airport for flight lessons.

On their first date, Bodem flew them to Tripple Tree Aerodrome in Woodruff. While there, the couple walked around and watched airplanes fly in and out.

A year later, Bodem convinced Moroz to go back for their first anniversary. “I wanted to propose in the air,” Bodem said.

However, this time Moroz was the pilot. While clocking hours for her pilot’s license, Bodem got her a little off track on the way to Tripple Tree.

Cooper Bodem and Marina Moroz get engage mid-flight.(Source: Walker Bodem)

Cooper Bodem and Marina Moroz get engage mid-flight.(Source: Walker Bodem)

Cooper Bodem and Marina Moroz get engage mid-flight.(Source: Walker Bodem)

Cooper Bodem and Marina Moroz get engage mid-flight.(Source: Walker Bodem)

That’s when Bodem instructed her to do a flight maneuver called “turn around a point”. That point was a house located in Woodruff.

While completing the task, she said, “That house has weird landscaping.” He said “Yeah, they do. Read it.”

She looked a little closer and read the 60-foot-long letters form the question “Will You Marry Me?” cut into a 5-acre field behind the house.

She said, “Yes!”

She wasn’t suspicious at all. She just thought it was another date. “She didn’t see it coming. It was perfect,” Bodem said.