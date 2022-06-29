Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

ELGIN, SC (WSPA) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon near Elgin, South Carolina.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 2:43 p.m. just east of Elgin in Kershaw County.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 1.7 kilometers.

More than three dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 1.0 have been reported in the Elgin area since late 2021.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, along with 4 smaller earthquakes, shook the same area on Sunday.

Sunday’s magnitude 3.4 earthquake was the strongest to hit that area since this swarm of earthquakes began.