LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday night after a chase that led to an officer-involved crash in Laurens.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Darnell Martin Jr. with the following:

DUI

Driving under suspension (license suspended for DUI) second offense

Failure to stop for blue lights

Unlawful conduct toward a child

Simple possession of marijuana

Open container

Transport of liquor with broken seal

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 385 southbound after observing Martin driving recklessly. He continued to drive and exited the interstate.

The Laurens Police Department assisted deputies in chasing Martin when he entered the city.

During the chase, a police officer was involved in a crash on South Harper Street near Farley Avenue.

Police said the officer was taken to Laurens County Hospital to be evaluated and treated.

Martin eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension according to deputies. He admitted to officials that he had been drinking.

The sheriff’s office found marijuana, many open beer cans and an open liquor bottle in the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies also discovered that Martin had a juvenile in the vehicle with him during the incident.

Martin was arrested and taken into custody.