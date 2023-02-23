GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Geneva County man has entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a Graceville woman.

On February 14, Brandon Waddell pled not guilty to the murder of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

Stout was found dead in a home on Highway 167 and County Road 45 in Hartford.

Waddell was officially charged with murder at the beginning of August. He has a criminal record that spans charges including kidnapping, domestic violence, and burglary, among others.

His jury trial has been set for Monday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m. at the Geneva County Courthouse under Judge William Filmore.

