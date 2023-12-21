MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alvin Ray Allen, the man found guilty of raping and murdering a 19-year-old girl in 1980, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, according to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

The sentencing comes 43 years after Allen raped and killed Sandra Williams.

The first murder trial began in 2020, but it ended in a mistrial due to the jury not being able to reach a verdict. Allen was originally linked to the case with DNA testing in 2019.

Alvin Ray Allen and Sandra Williams.

“After decades, the family of Sandra Williams has finally received justice,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “Mr. Allen was convicted of Murder on October 31, 2023, and today was sentenced to life (in) prison, a sentence that we believe is fitting for the crime he committed.

“We are thankful this chapter can finally close for Sandra’s family.”

On Sept. 11, 1980, Williams was found on Clementine Court in the Toulminville area. That area, 8 miles from her apartment complex, is now a cul-de-sac.

Williams had lived at her Azalea Road apartment complex for three months.

Her body was found with multiple stab wounds, and she was sexually assaulted, according to investigators.