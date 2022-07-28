GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple people are accused in a series of attacks on victims at homeless camps in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they became aware of the crimes while executing search warrants in connection with the July 3 murder of Joshua Garrett.

Garrett was shot and killed in front of a home on A Street. Multiple people were charged in connection with Garrett’s death.

Seth Tyler Norris, Tristan Wesley Ramey, and Joshua Shawn Norris were each charged with murder. Sunny Sorgee, the mother of Seth and Joshua Norris, was charged with Accessory After the Fact in that case.

Investigators said they found multiple videos of “brutal attacks” on homeless people in Greenville County during their searches.

The sheriff’s office said the attacks were committed between October 2021 and June 2022 at camps in the San Souci area.

Deputies said some of the victims were beaten unconscious as others cheered them on.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to identify five victims from the videos.

They said they believe there may be more victims but many were too afraid to report the attacks fearing retaliation.

Charges in connection with the assaults:

Seth Norris was charged with attempted murder, second degree assault and battery by a mob, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Logan Holmes was charged with attempted murder.

David Norris was charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Norris was charged with second degree assault and battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said Tristan Ramey has not yet been charged in the assaults because investigators have not been able to locate the victim.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released graphic video of the violent attacks on Facebook.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic and violent material

Anyone with information on the case or who may have been a victim is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.