HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a Grand Strand realtor said she answered a FaceTime call expecting it to be business-related but instead saw a naked man she didn’t know on her screen.

According to a police report, the man was wearing only a hat and was naked from the neck down. He also allegedly made several sexual gestures during the call.

The woman, Chris Koppel, the team leader for CK Properties, said she answered a FaceTime call on Saturday. Once the call connected, her screened showed a middle-age man performing “inappropriate acts.”

“I haven’t experienced something quite like this, but I also know that real estate can be dangerous for women,” Koppel said. “And when it happened to me, I felt like it had to have happened to other people. And I’m not one to lay down and just say, ‘that’s ok, I’m just going to ignore that.'”

Police also aren’t sure where the call originated. According to the report, an email address for the caller showed a company that was not located in the United States, and it is unclear whether he used a legitimate email address.

Koppel said she wasn’t the only one to receive calls like that, but nobody else has taken action.

“I recorded it, I filed a police report, and then I post a screenshot of his picture onto Facebook and come to find out — this specific guy has been calling a lot of female realtors in particular. No men, I’m sure,” Koppel said.

News13 spoke with rental agency owner, Penny Boling, who said they have always had a safety police in place. She said she isn’t sure what other rental agencies do because they are all self-owned.

But being a female broker owner, you have a different policy than the men.

“It’s called ‘For Warn’ and it’s provided by our Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors that when we get a lead, when we have a walk in or a call in, or an open house person, we can put their phone number into a For Warn and it will give us details of that person,” Boling said.

Boling also said that they take copies of drivers license when a buyer or seller comes in to verify their ownership. She said every now and then, she offers self-defense classes for her realtors.

“We have a concealed weapon permit that I provided my agents, both male and women,” Boling said. “To come in and be able to get their CWP to carry. And have over, probably, 60-75% of our agens right now that have their CWP and that can carry.”

Police also have no additional information about the suspect, the report said.